Six Ukrainian soldiers killed, fighting rages at airport: Kiev officials
#World News
January 16, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Six Ukrainian soldiers killed, fighting rages at airport: Kiev officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Six Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in attacks by separatists in the past 24 hours, the Kiev military said on Friday as fighting raged at the international airport in the big eastern city of Donetsk.

“Six of our servicemen have been killed as a result of combat activity and another 18 have been wounded in the past 24 hours,” military spokesman Andriy Lysenko told journalists.

A presidential adviser, Yuri Biryukov, said separatists had launched a full-scale attack on the airport at Donetsk to try to dislodge government forces who have tenuous control on the complex.

“They (the separatists) launched a full storm from this morning. We have wounded on our side. There is hot combat going on there and the tension and the situation there is the worst I have seen,” Biryukov wrote on his Facebook page.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
