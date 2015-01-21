Russia is boosting its military presence in east Ukraine, says Kiev military

KIEV (Reuters) - Russia is boosting its military presence in eastern Ukraine and attacks from separatist rebels have intensified as they seek to gain more territory, Ukrainian military spokesman Andriy Lysenko said on Wednesday.

“A significant number of Russian soldiers without identifiable insignia have been spotted in Luhansk region,” he told journalists. “There is continued mass shelling of positions and a desire by rebels to expand the territory under their control.”

One Ukrainian serviceman had been killed and 40 injured in the past 24 hours, he said.