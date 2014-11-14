Ukraine's Poroshenko says army able to repel attack if needed

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday there was “no reason to panic” over the situation in rebellious eastern regions and that the army had sufficient resources to fend off an attack if a fragile ceasefire deal crumbles.
“If events begin to unravel in spite of the peace plan, Ukrainian armed forces today are ready and capable of repelling (an offensive),” Poroshenko said in statement, adding Kiev remained committed to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.
