Ukraine's Poroshenko says army able to repel attack if needed
November 14, 2014 / 2:07 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine's Poroshenko says army able to repel attack if needed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko delivers a speech during a ceremony to hand over armoured vehicles KrAZ Cougar to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE), which will be used for monitoring the situation in eastern regions of Ukraine, near the Defence Ministry headquarters in Kiev November 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Friday there was “no reason to panic” over the situation in rebellious eastern regions and that the army had sufficient resources to fend off an attack if a fragile ceasefire deal crumbles.

“If events begin to unravel in spite of the peace plan, Ukrainian armed forces today are ready and capable of repelling (an offensive),” Poroshenko said in statement, adding Kiev remained committed to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

