Ukraine says Russia tried to kill captured Russian soldiers

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ukraine Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Monday that Russia had tried to kill the two Russian servicemen Kiev says it has captured in east Ukraine.

Klimkin, speaking in Brussels after trade talks, declined to give details of how Russian forces had tried to kill the pair.

Ukraine’s military reported on Sunday that it had detained two Russian servicemen, but the Kremlin reiterated on Monday that there were no regular Russian troops fighting in east Ukraine.

Ukraine and NATO accuse Moscow of supporting pro-Russian separatists with troops and military supplies.