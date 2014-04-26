Ukraine says to fight back if Russia sends in 'peacekeeping' troops

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s acting defense minister Myhailo Koval said the Ukrainian military will fight if Russia sends in troops under the guise of a peace-keeping operation, the Interfax Ukraine news agency reported on Saturday.

“The United Nations has given no such (peace-keeping) mandate to the Russians,” the agency quoted Koval as saying. “Everybody is already fed up with Russia’s games with peace-keeping.”

“If they come, they’ll get what’s coming to them: we will conduct combat operations.”