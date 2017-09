Smoke rises above a new terminal of the Sergey Prokofiev International Airport after the recent shelling during fighting between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine, November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s defense ministry said on Thursday part of Donetsk airport’s buildings and territory in separatist east Ukraine remained under the control of the Kiev military as fighting continued with pro-Russian rebels.

The ministry said six soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours.