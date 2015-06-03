FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miners trapped underground in Ukraine are being evacuated: RIA
June 3, 2015

Miners trapped underground in Ukraine are being evacuated: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Miners trapped in a mine in eastern Ukraine are being evacuated, RIA news agency quoted a member of the emergencies service in the separatist-controlled region of Donetsk as saying on Wednesday.

News agencies had earlier quoted regional officials as saying shooting had cut off electricity at the Skochinsky mine, trapping more than 350 miners underground. The emergencies ministry official said the miners were now being brought out, RIA added.

There has been frequent shooting in eastern Ukraine despite a ceasefire between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian government.

Reporting by Polina Devitt, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

