MOSCOW (Reuters) - All miners who had been trapped in the Zasyadko coal mine in eastern Ukraine have been evacuated, RIA news agency quoted a member of the emergencies services in the separatist-controlled region of Donetsk as saying on Wednesday.

Electricity in the mine has been restored after a cutoff caused by shooting in the area and all 750 miners of the mine have been evacuated, according to a separate report of rebel press service DAN.

