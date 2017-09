Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko takes part in a meeting of the Security Council in Kiev June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Wednesday nominated Pavlo Klimkin, currently ambassador to Germany, as his candidate for foreign minister, the parliamentary website said.

Klimkin, 47, who will replace Andriy Deshchytsia if parliament supports the nomination, is an experienced pro-European diplomat who has played a big part in talks on a political association agreement with the European Union.

