Ministers agree to extend heavy weapons withdrawal in Ukraine
April 13, 2015 / 10:59 PM / 2 years ago

Ministers agree to extend heavy weapons withdrawal in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed to push ahead with the withdrawal of heavy weapons from eastern Ukraine where violence has escalated after tough talks in Berlin on Monday.

“We agreed today not only to continue with the withdrawal of heavy weapons but also to include other categories of weapons in the withdrawal,” German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters after the talks had finished, adding weapons to be withdrawn would now include tanks.

“Nothing is easy in the Ukraine crisis, this is not new. During these talks today the differences of opinion between Kiev and Moscow also became clear once again,” he said, detailing an agreement between ministers at the talks.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
