Russia says continuing talks with Ukraine on humanitarian aid
#World News
August 15, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says continuing talks with Ukraine on humanitarian aid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Friday its foreign minister was pursuing talks with his Ukrainian counterpart on agreeing a Russian humanitarian aid mission to eastern Ukraine, where the government is fighting pro-Russian rebels.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke by telephone with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin on Friday and “continued to discuss practical issues related to the provision of humanitarian aid to the southeast Ukraine,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
