Ukraine ministry orders protesters to leave Officers Club building

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s defense ministry ordered protesters on Tuesday to immediately leave a cultural center for the military which they had moved into earlier, the ministry said.

Earlier on Tuesday an opposition lawmaker said three bodies of protesters, killed in clashes with police, were lying in the ”Officers Club’ building which is about 100 meters from parliament.

“The leadership of the Defense Ministry demands that the protesters immediately clear out of the central officers’ club and avoid provocative measures in future which can lead to a sharpening of the situation,” it said in a statement on its website.