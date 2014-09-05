Officials arrive in Minsk for talks on Ukraine crisis: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Officials arrived in the Belarussian capital Minsk on Friday to take part in talks on the Ukraine crisis, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported on Friday citing the Belarussian Foreign Ministry.

Representatives from Ukraine, the pro-Russian rebel leadership, Russia and Europe’s OSCE security watchdog are expected to meet on Friday to agree a ceasefire to pave the way for implementation of a “stage-by-stage peace plan” for Ukraine.