Rebels say new Ukraine peace talks to take place on Wednesday
December 24, 2014 / 5:49 AM / 3 years ago

Rebels say new Ukraine peace talks to take place on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Denis Pushilin, former senior member of the separatist rebellion leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and once titled the republic's president, visits a first-aid station, shortly after humanitarian medical supplies were delivered, in the settlement of Makiivka, on the eastern outskirts of Donetsk, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A meeting of a so-called contact group aimed at ending violence in eastern Ukraine is planned for Wednesday, Russian state television quoted Denis Pushilin, vice speaker of the separatists’ “People’s Council” leadership body, as saying.

The meeting was planned for 3 p.m. Moscow time in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, Rossiya-24 TV channel said.

Talks in Minsk between Russia, Ukraine and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in September brokered a ceasefire agreement between Kiev and pro-Russian rebels.

The truce was repeatedly broken by both sides but violence has eased significantly in December.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
