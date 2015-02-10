FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine talks in Minsk agree ceasefire before leaders' summit: TASS
#World News
February 10, 2015

Ukraine talks in Minsk agree ceasefire before leaders' summit: TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Representatives of Russia, Ukraine, pro-Russian rebels and the OSCE security watchdog meeting in Minsk on Tuesday agreed a ceasefire for east Ukraine along with a monitoring mechanism and a scheme for withdrawal of heavy weapons, TASS news agency said.

TASS, quoting an unnamed source, said the legal status of the two rebellious regions in east Ukraine and local elections there were still being discussed.

The so-called “Contact Group” on Ukraine is meeting in Minsk ahead of a planned summit there which is due to bring together the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France on Wednesday to try broker a peace deal in the conflict.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dominic Evans

