February 11, 2015 / 4:09 PM / 3 years ago

French, German, Ukraine leaders to hold a 'short talk' before meeting Putin: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MINSK (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande, Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel and Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko will hold a “short talk” before meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday in Minsk, a source in the French delegation said.

Leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are meeting to try to agree a ceasefire to end the pro-Russian separatist conflict in which more than 5,000 have been killed since last April.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau,; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alison Williams

