Ukraine talks in Minsk end: news agencies

MINSK (Reuters) - Talks between leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany on solving the Ukraine conflict have ended, news agencies RIA and Interfax-Ukraine reported on Thursday.

But a Reuters correspondent at the talks said it was uncertain whether they had finished. French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko were still in the negotiating room, the correspondent said. He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin had left the room.