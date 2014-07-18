FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says army has not used anti-aircraft missiles in east
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 18, 2014 / 10:57 AM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says army has not used anti-aircraft missiles in east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s army has not deployed missiles during fighting with pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine and the Malaysian airliner that was brought down there was out of range of the systems it uses, Ukrainian officials said on Friday.

“All missiles that are in our armory, not one of them has been used,” Andriy Lysenko, spokesman for Ukraine’s Security Council, said.

Bohdan Senyk, a spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said the airliner was out of range of the Ukrainian army’s anti-aircraft missile systems: “Anti-aircraft missiles have not been deployed during the anti-terrorist operation ... they are all in place.”

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.