Ukraine parliament backs partial mobilization

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament, seeking to boost the country’s military force in the face of Russia’s takeover of the Crimea peninsula, endorsed a presidential decree on Monday to carry out a partial mobilization involving 40,000 reservists.

Andriy Paruby, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, told parliament that 20,000 reservists would be deployed within the armed forces and the rest would be used within the newly-created National Guard.