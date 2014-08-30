FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Mogherini says EU must keep diplomatic path open on Ukraine
#World News
August 30, 2014 / 7:09 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's Mogherini says EU must keep diplomatic path open on Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini (L) and outgoing European Council President Herman Van Rompuy walk on their way to a news conference during an EU summit in Brussels August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, appointed the European Union’s new foreign policy chief, said on Saturday that the EU must keep the path to a diplomatic solution of the Ukraine crisis open even as it worked on new sanctions against Russia.

“As we think and we work on the level of sanctions, we also have to keep the diplomatic way open ... hoping that the combination, a wise combination, can be effective,” she told a news conference in Brussels after her appointment was announced.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Jan Strupczewski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
