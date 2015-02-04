FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU backs call for truce in eastern Ukrainian town
#World News
February 4, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

EU backs call for truce in eastern Ukrainian town

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU’s foreign policy chief threw her support on Wednesday behind a call for a temporary truce in the eastern Ukrainian town of Debaltseve to allow for the evacuation of civilians.

The current chairman of the pan-European rights and security group OSCE called this week for an immediate three-day truce in the Debaltseve area, where fierce fighting between rebels and Ukrainian soldiers has been raging.

“I join the call by the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on all actors in and around the Debaltseve area to establish a local temporary truce for a minimum of three days, taking immediate effect,” the EU’s Federica Mogherini said in a statement.

“Civilians need to be able to leave the conflict zone safely.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
