Billions received by Yanukovich government have disappeared: PM Yatseniuk
#World News
February 27, 2014 / 1:22 PM / 4 years ago

Billions received by Yanukovich government have disappeared: PM Yatseniuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former economy minister Arseny Yatseniuk gestures on the stage during a rally in Independence Square in Kiev, February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s new prime minister Arseny Yatseniuk on Thursday accused the government of ousted President Viktor Yanukovich of stripping state coffers bare and said 37 billion dollars of credit it had received had disappeared.

Speaking in parliament before he was appointed head of a national unity government, Yatseniuk said that in the past three years “the sum of 70 billion dollars was paid out of Ukraine’s financial system into off-shore accounts”.

“I want to report to you - the state treasury has been robbed and is empty,” he said. “37 billion dollars of credit received have disappeared in an unknown direction,” he added.

The situation was so grave that there was no other alternative but to take “extraordinarily unpopular measures,” he said.

Writing By Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
