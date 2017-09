Factbox: Ukrainians whose assets will be frozen by Switzerland

(Reuters) - Following are names published by the Swiss government on Friday of Ukrainians whose assets will be frozen:

Serhiy Arbuzov, born 24 March 1976, former acting prime minister

Mykola Azarov, 17 December 1947, ex prime minister

Raisa Bohatyryova, 6 January 1953, ex health minister

Mykhailo Dobkin, 26 January 1970, Kharkov governor

Yuri Ivanyushchenko, 21 February 1959, member of parliament

Hennadiy Kernes, 27 June 1959, Kharkov mayor

Oleksander Klymenko, 16 November 1980, ex tax minister

Andriy Klyuev, 12 August 1964, ex Yanukovich chief of staff

Serhiy Klyuev, 12 August 1969, member of parliament, owner of presidential estate

Borys Kolesnikov, 25 October 1962, member of parliament

Yuri Kolobov, 8 April 1973, ex finance minister

Volodymyr Kozak, 9 August 1959, ex transport minister

Olena Lukash, 12 November 1976, ex justice minister

Mykola Prysyazhnyuk, 3 January 1960, ex agriculture minister

Viktor Pshonka, 6 February 1954, ex prosecutor general

Eduard Stavytsky, 4 October 1972, ex energy and fuel minister

Oleksander Yanukovich, 1 July 1973, son of the president

Viktor Yanukovich, 9 July 1950, ousted president

Oleksander Yefremov, 22 August 1954, member of parliament

Vitaly Zakharchenko, 20 January 1963, ex interior minister