Factbox: Ukrainians whose assets will be frozen by Switzerland, EU

Following are the 29 Ukrainians whose assets and bank accounts have been frozen by the Swiss government, including nine additional names published on Monday, and also including the 18 whose assets European Union member states are obliged to freeze.

Non-EU member Liechtenstein has also frozen the assets of members of the former Ukrainian government.

1. Serhiy Arbuzov, born 24 March 1976, former acting prime minister

2. Mykola Azarov, 17 December 1947, ex prime minister

3. Oleksii Azarov, son of Mykola Azarov

4. Raisa Bohatyryova, 6 January 1953, ex health minister

5. Mykhailo Dobkin, 26 January 1970, Kharkov governor

6. Yuri Ivanyushchenko, 21 February 1959, member of parliament

7. Ihor Kalinin, 28 December 1959, former adviser to president

8. Hennadiy Kernes, 27 June 1959, Kharkov mayor

9. Oleksander Klymenko, 16 November 1980, ex tax minister

10. Andriy Klyuev, 12 August 1964, ex Yanukovich chief of staff

11. Serhiy Klyuev, 12 August 1969, member of parliament, owner of presidential estate

12. Borys Kolesnikov, 25 October 1962, member of parliament

13. Yuri Kolobov, 8 April 1973, ex finance minister

14. Volodymyr Kozak, 9 August 1959, ex transport minister

15. Serhiy Kurchenko, 21 September 1985, businessman

16. Olena Lukash, 12 November 1976, ex justice minister

17. Andriy Portnov, 27 October 1973, former adviser to president

18. Mykola Prysyazhnyuk, 3 January 1960, ex agriculture minister

19. Artem Pshonka, 19 March 1976, son of ex prosecutor general

20. Viktor Pshonka, 6 February 1954, ex prosecutor general

21. Viktor Ratushniak, 16 October 1959, former deputy minister of internal affairs

22. Eduard Stavytsky, 4 October 1972, ex energy and fuel minister

23. Dmytro Tabachnyk, 28 November 1963, former minister of education and science

24. Oleksandr Yakymenko, 22 December 1964, former head of security service

25. Oleksander Yanukovich, 1 July 1973, son of former president

26. Viktor (Viktorovych) Yanukovych, 16 July 1981, son of former president

27. Viktor Yanukovich, 9 July 1950, ousted president

28. Oleksander Yefremov, 22 August 1954, member of parliament

29. Vitaly Zakharchenko, 20 January 1963, former interior minister