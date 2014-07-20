FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian positions were fired on twice from Russia overnight: Ukraine
#World News
July 20, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian positions were fired on twice from Russia overnight: Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian positions were fired on twice from across border with Russia overnight, the Ukrainian armed forces said on Sunday.

On the Facebook site for what the government calls its “anti-terrorist operations” which details fighting in eastern Ukraine, the army said mortar attacks from the direction of Russia aimed at Ukrainian posts were recorded just after midnight and again at almost 2 a.m. local time.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
