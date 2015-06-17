FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukrainian soldiers confess to murder of mother and daughter: prosecutor
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 17, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Ukrainian soldiers confess to murder of mother and daughter: prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Two Ukrainian servicemen have confessed to murdering a mother and daughter in east Ukraine after suspecting them of separatist sympathies, the prosecutor’s office for the Kiev-controlled part of Donetsk region said on Wednesday.

A 77-year-old woman and her 45-year-old daughter died of gunshot wounds to the head after the soldiers entered their house in the government-held town of Luhanske on Monday and fired machine guns, it said in statement.

“Two Ukrainian soldiers, who are 23 and 25 years old, have been detained. They have confessed to the murder,” it said, without giving further details.

Since April of last year, Ukrainian forces have been battling a pro-Russian rebellion in the east of the country. The conflict has killed over 6,200 people. A ceasefire was signed in February, but fighting has continued sporadically.

(This story has been refiled to update the casualties of war)

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.