FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO says arms supply to Ukraine up to individual allies
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 4, 2014 / 4:22 PM / 3 years ago

NATO says arms supply to Ukraine up to individual allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWPORT Wales (Reuters) - It is up to individual NATO members to decide whether to supply arms to Ukraine, which is battling an armed revolt by pro-Russian separatists, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday.

“NATO as an alliance is not involved in delivery of equipment because we do not possess military capabilities,” Rasmussen told a news conference at a NATO summit.

“These are possessed by individual allies, so such decisions are national decisions and we are not going to interfere with that,” Rasmussen said when asked if NATO would supply arms to Ukraine.

Reporting by Adrian Croft, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.