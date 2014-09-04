NATO says arms supply to Ukraine up to individual allies

NEWPORT Wales (Reuters) - It is up to individual NATO members to decide whether to supply arms to Ukraine, which is battling an armed revolt by pro-Russian separatists, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday.

“NATO as an alliance is not involved in delivery of equipment because we do not possess military capabilities,” Rasmussen told a news conference at a NATO summit.

“These are possessed by individual allies, so such decisions are national decisions and we are not going to interfere with that,” Rasmussen said when asked if NATO would supply arms to Ukraine.