Russia has yet to fully implement Minsk deal on Ukraine: NATO official
February 25, 2016 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

Russia has yet to fully implement Minsk deal on Ukraine: NATO official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Russia persists with efforts to undermine Ukraine’s political aspirations and has yet to live up to the full implementation of the Minsk agreements, a NATO official said on Thursday.

Ted Whiteside, NATO’s Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy, also told a conference in Budapest that while during the Cold War, deterrence meant stationing hundreds of thousands of troops in Central Europe, NATO will not do that now.

“We need mobile forces nimble enough to come to the assistance of others,” Whiteside said in a speech.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet

