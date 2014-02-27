FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO calls Crimea developments 'dangerous and irresponsible'
February 27, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

NATO calls Crimea developments 'dangerous and irresponsible'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Acting Defence Minister Oleksandr Oliinyk looks on during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday that an armed group’s seizure of regional government headquarters and parliament in Ukraine’s Crimea was “dangerous and irresponsible.”

“I am extremely concerned about the most recent developments in Crimea. This morning’s action by an armed group is dangerous and irresponsible,” Rasmussen told a NATO meeting also attended Ukraine’s acting defense minister.

“I urge Russia not to take any action that could escalate tension or create misunderstanding.”

Reporting by Phil Stewart, editing by Adrian Croft

