Russia, Ukraine both invited to 50-nation meeting at NATO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia and Ukraine have been invited to take part in a 50-nation meeting at NATO headquarters on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, where Russian troops have occupied the Crimea region, officials said on Thursday.

Ukraine asked for the extraordinary meeting of ambassadors from the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, a forum that includes the 28 NATO allies and 22 other countries from Europe and central Asia, NATO spokeswoman Carmen Romero said.

“We expect an exchange of views among allies and partners about the situation in Ukraine,” Romero said.

She said all 50 members of the group had been invited, including Russia.

NATO announced a full review of its cooperation with Russia last week after Russian forces took over Ukraine’s Crimea region.

Russia stepped in after Ukraine’s President Viktor Yanukovich was ousted on February 22 after weeks of street protests over his decision to turn his back on a trade deal with the EU and accept a $15 billion bailout from Moscow.

Separately, a Crimean Tatar leader, Mustafa Dzhemilev, will visit NATO headquarters on Friday for talks with Deputy Secretary-General Alexander Vershbow, NATO said.

Crimean Tatars are concerned over a referendum on Sunday in which Crimeans will be asked if they want to join Russia.

Many Crimean Tatars, who make up about 12 percent of the population of the Black Sea peninsula, are strongly opposed to falling under Russia’s control.