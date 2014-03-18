NATO says Russia on "dangerous path" by moving to annex Crimea

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen condemned Russia’s move to annex Ukraine’s Crimea region on Tuesday, saying Moscow had embarked on a “dangerous path”.

“I condemn President (Vladimir) Putin’s announcement of new laws incorporating Crimea into the Russian Federation,” Rasmussen said in a statement.

”Russia has disregarded all calls to step back into line with international law and continues down the dangerous path ...

There can be no justification to continue on this course of action that can only deepen Russia’s international isolation. Crimea’s annexation is illegal and illegitimate and NATO allies will not recognize it.”