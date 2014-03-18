FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says Russia on "dangerous path" by moving to annex Crimea
#World News
March 18, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 4 years ago

NATO says Russia on "dangerous path" by moving to annex Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen condemned Russia’s move to annex Ukraine’s Crimea region on Tuesday, saying Moscow had embarked on a “dangerous path”.

“I condemn President (Vladimir) Putin’s announcement of new laws incorporating Crimea into the Russian Federation,” Rasmussen said in a statement.

”Russia has disregarded all calls to step back into line with international law and continues down the dangerous path ...

There can be no justification to continue on this course of action that can only deepen Russia’s international isolation. Crimea’s annexation is illegal and illegitimate and NATO allies will not recognize it.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
