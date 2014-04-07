No significant change in Russian troop positions near Ukraine: NATO

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO does not see significant changes in the positioning of Russian troops close to Ukraine’s eastern border, a NATO military official said on Monday, after pro-Russian protesters seized public buildings in three cities in eastern Ukraine.

“We do not see significant changes to Russian troop dispositions east of the Ukrainian border,” the NATO military official said, when asked if the Western alliance had detected any movement by Russian forces near the Ukrainian border.

NATO officials estimate that Russia has around 40,000 troops close to Ukraine’s eastern border.