No sign of Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine border-NATO official
#World News
April 29, 2014 / 9:31 AM / 3 years ago

No sign of Russian troops withdrawing from Ukraine border-NATO official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO has seen no sign that tens of thousands of Russian troops are withdrawing from close to the Ukraine border, a NATO official said on Tuesday, despite a Russian statement that the troops had returned to their permanent positions.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel in a phone call on Monday that Russian forces, which started drills near the border last week, had returned to their permanent positions, according to the Russian government.

“We currently have no information that indicates a withdrawal of Russian troops from the Ukrainian border. We continue to urge Russia to abide by the Geneva agreement and to pull back all its troops along the Ukrainian border in favor of diplomacy and dialogue,” a NATO official told Reuters, asked about Shoigu’s assertion.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Barbara Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
