BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO sees no sign of Russian troops returning to bases after drills near the Ukraine border, a NATO military officer said on Monday, contradicting a report from a Russian news agency.

“We haven’t seen any movement to validate (the report),” the officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Interfax reported earlier that President Vladimir Putin had ordered military forces that took part in drills in three regions bordering Ukraine to return to the places where they are permanently deployed.