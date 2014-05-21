FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO sees no evidence of Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine border
May 21, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

NATO sees no evidence of Russian troop withdrawal from Ukraine border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO has still not seen any sign of a Russian troop withdrawal from the Ukraine border despite reports that Russian troops were preparing to return to their bases after military exercises, a NATO military officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We still have not seen any evidence of a Russian withdrawal of troops from the Ukraine border area,” the officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Russia’s state-run RIA news agency, quoting the Defense Ministry, said earlier that Russian troops that took part in military exercises in three provinces bordering Ukraine had packed up and were preparing to return to their permanent bases.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Martin Santa

