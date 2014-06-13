FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO says Russian tanks in Ukraine would be serious escalation
#World News
June 13, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

NATO says Russian tanks in Ukraine would be serious escalation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen addresses a news conference during a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - If reports that Russian tanks have entered eastern Ukraine are confirmed, it would mark a serious escalation of the crisis there, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Friday.

“I am concerned about reports that pro-Russian armed gangs are acquiring heavy weapons from Russia, including Russian tanks,” Rasmussen said in a statement.

“We have seen reports that Russian tanks and other armored vehicles may have crossed the border into eastern Ukraine. If these reports are confirmed, this would mark a serious escalation of the crisis in eastern Ukraine,” he added. 

Ukraine accused Russia on Thursday of allowing separatist rebels to bring three tanks and other military vehicles across the border into the east of the country to fight the Ukrainian army.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Justyna Pawlak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
