NATO accuses Russia of escalating Ukraine conflict
August 15, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

NATO accuses Russia of escalating Ukraine conflict

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin and NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen (R) attend a NATO-Ukraine foreign ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO said on Friday that Russia, while calling for de-escalation of the Ukraine conflict, had in fact been escalating it.

NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said the alliance was checking eyewitness reports in two British newspapers on Friday that a column of at least 23 Russian military vehicles had crossed into Ukraine overnight.

“If confirmed, they are further evidence that Russia is doing the very opposite of what it’s saying. Russia has been escalating the conflict, even as it calls for de-escalation,” she said in response to a question from Reuters.

“It is high time that Russia did what it says it wants to do, which is to contribute to a peaceful solution. Russia needs to pull back its troops, stop the flow of arms and fighters over the border with Ukraine, stop supporting the separatists and engage in a genuine and sincere dialogue with Ukraine.”

Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by John Stonestreet

