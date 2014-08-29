FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukrainian PM says government will work for membership of NATO
August 29, 2014 / 10:05 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian PM says government will work for membership of NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday his government would ask parliament to abandon Ukraine’s non-aligned status and set the country on a course to seek to become a member of U.S.-led NATO.

Yatseniuk spoke at a government meeting while government troops were locked in a five-month conflict with Russian-backed separatist rebels.

He added that the basic aim of Ukrainian foreign policy remained to become a member of the European Union.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing By Richard Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Heavens

