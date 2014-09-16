FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia still has around 1,000 troops in Ukraine - NATO
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2014 / 3:02 PM / 3 years ago

Russia still has around 1,000 troops in Ukraine - NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO believes Russia still has around 1,000 soldiers inside Ukraine despite some cuts in troop numbers since a ceasefire began there on Sept. 5, a NATO military officer said on Tuesday.

“Since the ceasefire we have seen reductions, but we still assess that around 1,000 Russian combat troops are currently fighting inside Ukraine,” the officer said, on condition of anonymity.

“They are equipped with hundreds of combat vehicles and artillery. This Russian combat force has all it needs to continue undermining stability in eastern Ukraine in the days ahead,” he said.

Russia continued to provide combat and logistical support to separatist positions in Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, he added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said earlier on Tuesday that Russia needed to increase its military presence on the Crimea peninsula due to the crisis in Ukraine, news agencies reported. Russia’s annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region in March.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.