NATO's Stoltenberg urges Russia to drop support for Ukraine separatists

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reviews a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin January 14, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of NATO urged Russia on Wednesday to drop its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

“We call on Russia to respect the Minsk agreements, to use all its influence on the separatists to make them respect the ceasefire, and to withdraw the support for the separatists,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Berlin.

“NATO does not seek confrontation with Russia. NATO aspires for a more constructive and cooperative relationship with Russia. But to be able to establish that, Russia must want it too,” he added, after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.