FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NATO commander urges Russia to stop fuelling Ukraine conflict
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 15, 2015 / 10:03 AM / 2 years ago

NATO commander urges Russia to stop fuelling Ukraine conflict

Philip Breedlove, commander of Supreme Allied Command Europe and U.S. European Combatant Command, testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nato’s top commander, U.S. General Philip Breedlove, voiced concern on Wednesday at a new flare-up of fighting in Ukraine and urged Russia to stop fuelling the conflict.

“Concerned by renewed fighting in Ukraine. Vital all sides pull back verifiably, Russia stops fuelling conflict,” NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, said on Twitter.

Six servicemen were killed and 12 wounded in eastern Ukraine in the previous 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday. Russia denies NATO’s assertions that it has sent troops and equipment to Ukraine.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.