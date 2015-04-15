NATO commander urges Russia to stop fuelling Ukraine conflict

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Nato’s top commander, U.S. General Philip Breedlove, voiced concern on Wednesday at a new flare-up of fighting in Ukraine and urged Russia to stop fuelling the conflict.

“Concerned by renewed fighting in Ukraine. Vital all sides pull back verifiably, Russia stops fuelling conflict,” NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, said on Twitter.

Six servicemen were killed and 12 wounded in eastern Ukraine in the previous 24 hours despite a ceasefire deal, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday. Russia denies NATO’s assertions that it has sent troops and equipment to Ukraine.