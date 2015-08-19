FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO warns Russia over upsurge in violence in Ukraine
August 19, 2015 / 4:51 PM / 2 years ago

NATO warns Russia over upsurge in violence in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO warned Russia on Wednesday that any attempt by Russian-backed separatists to take more of Ukraine’s territory would be unacceptable.

A new wave of violence has taken hold of east Ukraine involving Russian-backed rebels and Kiev’s forces.

NATO issued a statement saying member states had discussed the situation and stressed the need for all parties to show restraint. “Russia has a special responsibility to find a political solution. Any attempt by the Russian-backed separatists to take over more of Ukraine’s territory would be unacceptable to the international community,” NATO deputy spokeswoman Carmen Romero said in the statement.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Mark Heinrich

