Without peace in Ukraine, NATO's chief says Russia sanctions must remain
#World News
March 18, 2016 / 2:24 PM / a year ago

Without peace in Ukraine, NATO's chief says Russia sanctions must remain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday urged the United States and the European Union to maintain their economic sanctions on Russia until Moscow does its part in bringing an end to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

“We have seen actions, we have seen economic sanctions from the United States, from the EU and I think it is important that we continue with the important sanctions,” Stoltenberg told a German Marshall Fund event in Brussels.

European Union foreign ministers are trying to stay united on keeping sanctions in place but the measures will expire in July if the bloc cannot agree to prolong them. Hungary and Italy said on Monday they will not allow any automatic extensions.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Barbara Lewis

