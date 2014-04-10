Russia's Lavrov says NATO forces in Eastern Europe would violate agreements

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday said the deployment of NATO forces in eastern European countries close to Russia would violate of agreements between Moscow and the alliance, the Interfax news agency reported.
Lavrov said even the fact that NATO was discussing deploying troops or installations on territories “closely adjacent” to Russia ran counter to the Founding Act agreed by Russia and the military alliance in 1997, Interfax reported.
Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Steve Gutterman