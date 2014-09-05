FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NATO backs plan to boost alliance's defenses
#World News
September 5, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

NATO backs plan to boost alliance's defenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEWPORT Wales (Reuters) - NATO leaders approved a plan on Friday to boost the alliance’s defenses in eastern Europe in response to Russia’s intervention in Ukraine, Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said.

The plan, adopted at a summit in Wales, includes creating a “spearhead” rapid reaction force and pre-positioning supplies and equipment in eastern European countries so they can be rapidly reinforced in a crisis.

The initiative is intended to reassure former Soviet bloc states that have joined the U.S.-led the alliance, especially Poland and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

The allies also agreed to hold the next NATO summit in Poland in 2016 in a symbolic gesture of support, Rasmussen said.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
