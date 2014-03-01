NATO ambassadors to discuss Ukraine on Sunday: NATO's Rasmussen

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO ambassadors will meet in Brussels on Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen tweeted on Saturday.

“North Atlantic Council will meet tomorrow followed by NATO-Ukraine Commission,” Rasmussen wrote.

A NATO diplomat said the North Atlantic Council (NATO ambassadors’) meeting would take place at 1 p.m. (1200 GMT) and the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting at 4 p.m.