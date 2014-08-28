NATO, Ukraine ambassadors to meet Friday at Ukraine's request

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ambassadors from the 28 NATO countries and Ukraine will hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, a NATO official said on Thursday.
The meeting is being held at Ukraine’s request and comes after Ukraine accused Russia of bringing troops into the southeast of the country in support of pro-Moscow separatist rebels.
Ukraine is not a NATO member but meets regularly with NATO in a body called the NATO-Ukraine Commission.
