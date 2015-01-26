NATO chief: Putin comment on NATO legion in Ukraine is 'nonsense'

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg dismissed as “nonsense” allegations made by Russian President Vladimir Putin that a NATO legion was fighting alongside Ukraine government troops in the east of the country.

“The statement that there is a NATO legion in Ukraine is nonsense. There is no NATO legion,” Stoltenberg told reporters on Monday.

“The foreign forces in Ukraine are Russian, so I think that is in a way the problem, that there are Russian forces in Ukraine and Russia backs the separatists with equipment,” he continued.

Putin made the comment earlier to students in the city of St Petersburg on