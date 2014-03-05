FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says NATO applies "cold war" standards
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 5, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

Russia says NATO applies "cold war" standards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to NATO accused the alliance of applying double standards and “Cold War” stereotypes to Russia after NATO announced a review of all cooperation with Moscow over tensions in Ukraine.

“This meeting proved that NATO still has a double standard policy. And Cold War stereotypes are still applied towards Russia,” Alexander Grushko told reporters after a meeting of NATO and Russian officials to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.