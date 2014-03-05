Russia says NATO applies "cold war" standards

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia’s envoy to NATO accused the alliance of applying double standards and “Cold War” stereotypes to Russia after NATO announced a review of all cooperation with Moscow over tensions in Ukraine.
“This meeting proved that NATO still has a double standard policy. And Cold War stereotypes are still applied towards Russia,” Alexander Grushko told reporters after a meeting of NATO and Russian officials to discuss Ukraine on Wednesday.
Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall