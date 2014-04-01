FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No signs Russia is withdrawing from Ukraine border: NATO
April 1, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

No signs Russia is withdrawing from Ukraine border: NATO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO’s secretary general said on Tuesday he had seen no evidence that Russia is withdrawing its forces from the border with Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, I cannot confirm that Russia is withdrawing its troops,” Anders Fogh Rasmussen told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

“This is not what we are seeing.”

Rasmussen said Russia had undermined the principles on which a NATO-Russia partnership had been built, and that as a result there could be no more “business as usual”.

Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Luke Baker

